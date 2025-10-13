Mewoen Tsuglag Petoen School Celebrates 20th Founding Anniversary

Dharamshala, 10 October 2025: Mewoen Tsuglag Petoen School commemorated its founding anniversary, marking 20 years of successful implementation of the Tibetan education policy with a celebration of gratitude and reflection.

Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang graced the event as the Chief Guest and delivered a keynote address. Other distinguished guests included Tsering Dhondup, Director of Sambhota Tibetan Schools Society (STSS); Nawang Lhamo, Education Director of Tibetan Children’s Village (TCV); Tenzin Nagdon, Deputy Director of STSS; Sonam Palden, Director of Lha Charitable Trust; Gelek Wangyal, Headmaster of Sherap Gatsel School; and Lekshey Nyima, Principal of Petoen School. Teachers, staff members, students, former students, and parents also gathered to mark the occasion.

In her address, the Deputy Speaker emphasized the importance of commemorating significant historical events, such as Tibetan Uprising Day, the establishment of Tibetan democracy, and other key milestones in Tibetan history. She highlighted the illegal invasion of Tibet by the Chinese Communist Party in 1949, the Tibetan uprising of 10 March 1959, and His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s subsequent escape to India with around 80,000 Tibetans. Through her remarks, she aimed to deepen students’ understanding of contemporary Tibetan history and the immense hardships endured by the elder generations in exile based on her own experience.

Deputy Speaker further highlighted His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s farsighted vision to protect and preserve Tibet’s distinct cultural heritage by establishing separate Tibetan schools across India. With the support of the Indian government, these schools provided Tibetan children the opportunity to receive a modern education while staying connected to their cultural roots. “Today’s cultural presentations, with their meaningful lyrics, stand as living testimony to the preservation of our invaluable Tibetan culture,” the Deputy Speaker added.

Speaking on the new Tibetan education policy, the Deputy Speaker stated that the Charter of Tibetans in Exile mandates the development and improvement of education, as well as the creation of a comprehensive education policy that meets the fundamental needs of Tibet. In line with this, and recognizing that the education policy at the time did not fully meet these needs, the 12th Kashag led by Kalon Tripa Professor Samdhong Rinpoche proposed the Basic Education Policy for Tibetans in Exile during the ninth session of the 13th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in 2004. The proposal was unanimously approved by the Parliament.

Following this, the newly established Mewoen Tsuglag Petoen School began implementing the policy on 10 October 2005. Since then, its graduates have consistently achieved exemplary results in various fields, demonstrating a strong foundation in modern education while remaining deeply rooted in Tibetan language and culture. As a result, the school has earned the trust and confidence of parents, who are increasingly eager to enrol their children there.

Addressing the responsibilities of teachers, parents, and students, the Deputy Speaker emphasized that teachers, as the nation builders of the future, must continuously work to enhance their knowledge and skills. Parents, in raising their children, should avoid being overly permissive or indulgent. Students, for their part, should respect their parents and teachers, remain mindful of their community’s struggles, and study diligently with high aspirations for their future.

Furthermore, during the event, Principal Lekshey Nyima delivered an introductory speech, and Head Mistress Tenzin Choedon offered a vote of thanks. The program also featured vibrant cultural songs and performances, adding a festive and meaningful touch to the occasion.



