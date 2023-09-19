MP Tenzing Jigme and Tibetan community holds Meetings with the offices of US Congressional leaders

Dharamshala: Parliamentarian Tenzing Jigme from North America and members of the Tibetan community organizations in Minnesota held a series of meetings with the offices of US Congressional leaders Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Tina Smith, Congressman Dean Phillips and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar this month.

The group advocated on the importance and significance of ‘Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Conflict Act’ bill in the US Congress for Tibetans, and urged the Congressional leaders to be a cosponsor of the bill. Postcard petitions which were signed by constituents asking for support for this bill were delivered during these meetings. The coalition also spoke on the current critical situation inside Tibet and the implementation of Chinese government policies to wipe out Tibetan language and culture; as well as raised concerns regarding China’s destruction of Tibet’s environment.

The advocacy group includes Tibetan American Foundation of Minnesota, Rtyc MN, Rtwa MN, Chushi Gandruk MN, Youth 4 Umay Lam and Utsang MN.