MP Wangdue Dorjee Honoured as Chief Guest at BTSM National Council Meeting’s Valedictory Session in New Delhi

New Delhi, 29th June 2025 : The Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch (BTSM) successfully concluded its Two-Day National Council Meeting at Shanti Gyan Niketan School, Goyla Dairy, Dwarka, with the valedictory session held on 29th June at 3:00 PM, attended by over 150 national delegates and karyakartas from 22 states across India.

Wangdue Dorjee Tehor, Member of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, was invited as the Chief Guest for the closing ceremony. He began by offering traditional Tibetan khatak scarves to all dignitaries on stage, symbolizing respect, goodwill, and spiritual harmony. He was later honoured with a traditional Hindu scarf (angavastram) and was also felicitated with a memento by Shanti Gyan Niketan School.

The session was graced by a distinguished array of leaders and guests, including:

Adarniya Dr. Indresh Kumar, Margdarshak of BTSM

Adarniya Shri Rinchen Khandu Khrimey, Former MP & National Convener, Core Group for Tibetan Cause–India

Mananiya Shri Pankaj Goyal, National General Secretary, BTSM

Swami Debankar and Swami Divyanand

Shri Sandeep Sehrawat, MLA

Shri Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, Former Deputy Speaker, Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Shri Rupesh Kumar, Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarmi Sadasya, RSS

Shri Rajkumar Khurana, Founding MD, Shanti Gyan Niketan School

Shri Pawan Sharma, Zonal Chairman

Tashi Dekyi, Coordinator, India Tibet Coordination Office (ITCO)

Dr. Indresh Kumar urged all BTSM members to pray daily for the liberation of Kailash Mansarovar, work proactively for the cause without waiting for directives, and announced the new executive and regional teams for 2025.

The program also featured the ceremonial launch of the book “Budh Mahakumbh Yatra”, adding spiritual and cultural significance to the occasion.

In his address, MP Dorjee expressed deep gratitude to the Government and people of India, who have extended shelter, dignity, and unwavering support to the Tibetan people. He praised BTSM’s 26 years of commitment to Tibet’s freedom and India’s security, especially its grassroots support to Tibetan sweater sellers during challenging winter seasons.

He reflected on the 1959 Chinese invasion of Tibet, warning of the ongoing cultural genocide, natural resource exploitation, and ecological risks—especially China’s Brahmaputra dam project, which he described as a potential water weapon threatening regional stability.

He also highlighted the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s international advocacy, including the 8th and 9th World Parliamentarians’ Conventions on Tibet (WPCT) held in Washington D.C. (2022) and Tokyo (2025), along with outreach in Europe, the UK, Australia, Taiwan, and India to build global support for a peaceful resolution.

ITCO contributed by distributing Tibet-related publications. Tashi Dekyi (Coordinator), Migmar Tsamchoe (Accountant), and RTWA President Tashi Lhamo, along with two RTWA members, also attended.

MP Wangdue Dorjee also offered a heartfelt prayer:

“May His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama live long.

May India prosper in unity and strength.

May the India–Tibet friendship remain eternal.

And may BTSM’s mission be fulfilled—Tibet’s freedom, Kailash Mansarovar’s liberation, and India’s security.”

The meeting concluded with the national song “Vande Mataram”, evoking deep patriotism and unity.



