MPs Dorjee Tseten and Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen Begin Visit to Bylakuppe’s Lugsam Settlement

Dharamshala: As part of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s official program, Members of Parliament Dorjee Tseten and Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen commenced their periodic visit to the Lugsam Tibetan Settlement in Bylakuppe, South India, on July 18, 2025.

On the first day of their visit, the MPs inspected Sambhota Tibetan School, where they addressed the students and participated in a Q&A session. They also visited Drukar Drubgyu Thoesam Dhargyaling Monastery and met with Khenpo Tenzin Rinpoche.

Subsequently, they visited the branch school and kindergarten of Sambhota Tibetan School, as well as Karuna Phende Gatsel in Golathala. In the evening, the delegation visited Tsechen Choekorling Sakya Monastery and Namdroling Monastery. At Namdroling, they met with Tulku Choedar and other leaders of the Penor Rinpoche Charitable Foundation, and addressed a gathering of monks and nuns.



