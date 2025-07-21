MPs Dorjee Tseten and Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen Conclude Visit to Bylakuppe

Dharamshala: Parliamentarians Dorjee Tseten and Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen successfully concluded their periodic visit to Bylakuppe’s Lugsam settlement in South India.

On July 19, they visited Tibetan Children’s Village school where they gave speeches and interacted with its students, teachers, and staff in a Q&A session. They also visited the settlement’s Men-Tse-Khang, Arlikumari Sambhota Tibetan School and kindergarten.

On July 20, parliamentarians Dorjee Tseten and Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen paid visits to Sera Lachi, Sera Mey Thoesam Norling Monastery, and Sera Jey Khenyen Monastery. At each of the three monastic institutions, the MPs were warmly received by the respective Chagzoes, Khenpos, Gyekoes, and other members of the monastic community.

The Tibetan lawmakers also held a public meeting at the Sera Lachi hall, attended by Khenpos from both Sera Jey and Sera Mey, along with a large gathering of monks. During the session, the MPs delivered speeches and engaged in a Q&A session with the audience.

In the evening, the parliamentarians visited Camp No. 7 of the Lugsam Settlement, a camp designated for newly arrived Tibetan refugees.

On July 21, parliamentarians paid visits to several key institutions, including Phodrang, Tso Jey Hospital, the Local Justice Commission, the Old Age Home, the Audit Office, and the Organic Research & Training Centre. In the evening, they visited the Sera Jey Online School, where they delivered speeches and held a Q&A session.

On July 20, the MPs held a public gathering where they delivered speeches and conducted a Q&A session in the morning. This was followed by a visit to the Swastha Center for Special Education and Rehabilitation, where they attended an event commemorating the 90th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, held at the invitation of the center.

The event was also attended by the settlement officers of both Bylakuppe settlements, the President of the Lugsam Cooperative Society, representatives of the India-Tibet Friendship Society, and heads of various Tibetan organizations.

In the evening, the MPs visited the offices of the settlement and the cooperative society, and paid their respects to the relics of Tulku Ayang Rinpoche at the monastery. The visit concluded with a farewell dinner jointly hosted by the settlement office and the Tibetan cooperative society in honor of the parliamentarians.



