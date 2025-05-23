MPs Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Tenzin Jigdal Conclude Visit to Sonada Tibetan Settlement in West Bengal

Dharamshala: As part of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s official periodic visitation program, MPs Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Tenzin Jigdal successfully concluded their visit to the Sonada Tibetan Settlement in West Bengal on 22 May 2025.

During their visit, the parliamentarians paid their respects at Gaden Yega Choeling Monastery, one of the oldest and largest Gelug monasteries in the Darjeeling region, founded in 1850. They also offered homage to the monastery’s sacred Tara statue, which is publicly displayed only on the 15th day of the holy month of Saga Dawa.

The MPs carried out inspection visits to key institutions within the settlement, including the Sambhota Tibetan School and its hostels, the settlement office, the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement (BRDL) office, and the Tibetan Cooperative Society. They also visited Kagyu Samdrup Dhargyal Choeling Monastery to pay their respects.

A public gathering followed, where the Settlement Officer delivered the welcome address. The MPs then addressed the gathering and engaged in a Q&A session with the residents.

In the afternoon, the delegation visited other prominent monasteries in the area, including Phuntsok Ngayap Choekorling Monastery, Ghum Sakya Guru Dongag Norbuling Monastery, and Druk Sangag Choekorling Monastery, thus concluding their periodic visit to the Sonada Tashiling Tibetan Settlement.