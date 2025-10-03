MPs Juchen Kunchok Chodon and Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam Visit Jangthang Kakshung, Goeyul, and Hanley

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Juchen Kunchok Chodon and Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam visited Tibetan communities in Kakshung, Goeyul, and Hanley in the Jangthang region of Ladakh on 29 September 2025. During their visit, the MPs met with Tibetan community members, delivered speeches, paid respects at local monasteries, and assessed the overall situation of the public.

While departing from Numa, the local leader briefed the MPs on the harmonious relations among the villagers and explained that, despite some challenges, their livelihood remains largely self-sufficient. Expressing their gratitude for the parliamentarians’ visit, the villagers welcomed the MPs’ guidance on the importance of respecting local laws and maintaining harmony within the community.

Upon their arrival in Kakshung, the MPs received a warm welcome from local Tibetans. They then paid respects at the settlement’s monastery before addressing a public gathering, where both parliamentarians delivered speeches emphasizing respect for local laws and community harmony. After responding to questions from the public, the MPs visited the homes of some underprivileged Tibetan families to better understand their living conditions.

Around noon, the MPs departed for Goeyul. Upon arrival, they were warmly received by the local community. They delivered speeches and held a Q&A session with the residents. Goeyul has 14 households and a population of 51 people, with livelihoods centered on road construction and nomadic herding.

In the evening, the MPs arrived at Hanley, where they were warmly welcomed by local Tibetan residents. They visited the Tibetan settlement, inspected the homes of underprivileged families, toured the construction site of a new settlement monastery, and visited the local Tibetan Children’s Village (TCV) school. The school administrator welcomed them and provided an overview of the school, which serves students from kindergarten to third grade. The school currently has 9 teachers, 8 staff members, and 91 students.

Later, the two parliamentarians presided over a meeting with local Tibetan leaders. Hanley Tibetan settlement consists of 85 households with a total population of 469 people. Like other Tibetan villages in the region, the primary livelihoods are road construction and nomadic herding.