MPs Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen and Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar Successfully Complete Official Visit to Rasuwa Gegayling  Settlement in Nepal

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Parliament members Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen and Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar completed a two-day official visit to Rasuwa Degayling settlement in Nepal from 12 to 13 May 2025. During their visit, they met with Tibetan residents in the settlement areas of Rasuwa Degayling, Sertang bordering Kyirong in Tibet, and Thangmoche, listening to the concerns of the people and conducting inspections of these areas. The official tour of the Rasuwa region has been successfully completed.

After successfully completing their official regional tour of Sharchum Delekling settlement in Nepal, the two MPs departed for Rasuwa on the morning of 12 May. Upon their arrival at Sertang at approximately 3:00 PM, they were welcomed by the regional coordinator and residents. During a gathering with the people, they collected opinions on various topics including the general challenges faced by local residents, livelihood issues, and documentation problems. They provided guidance and clarification in response to questions raised.

In the evening, they proceeded to Thangmoche where they were welcomed by community members. A meeting was held with the local residents, during which the two MPs examined the challenges faced by the local Tibetan population. They committed to facilitating necessary construction projects through the Office of the Representative of Nepal as soon as possible. They also inspected the settlement’s land and housing.

On 13 May, they arrived at Sharub in Rasuwa Degeysling settlement. They met with elder Passang Norbu and inspected the settlement’s conditions. A meeting was held with the coordinator and the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement members. They responded to questions from them and provided guidance on matters such as the proper use and protection of settlement property. With this, their official periodic visit to the area was successfully concluded.

During this visit, the two MPs were accompanied by the Representative of Nepal, Tsepri Lopan Tulku Ngawang Chokdup, and the accountant for Sha-Wa-Ra, Dorje Tsewang.