MPs Tenpa Yarphel and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong Successfully Complete Official Visit to Pokhara Lodrik Jampaling in Nepal

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, MPs Tenpa Yarphel and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong successfully concluded their official periodic visit to Nepal.

On 14 May 2025, Parliament members along with Karma Soepa, the Tibetan Settlement Officer of Pokhara Lodrik Jampaling, Paljorling, and Tashigang, travelled to the Lodrik Jampaling settlement.

Upon their arrival, they were welcomed by staff from the Tibetan settlement office, the vice chair of the Local Tibetan Assembly, the president of the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement (BRDL), representatives from Taklung Monastery, community leader, the school headmaster, as well as representatives from the regional youth and women’s associations, and other local dignitaries.

The two MPs convened a meeting at the Tibetan settlement office with the aforementioned local dignitaries. The meeting began with a speech by the settlement officer, followed by addresses from the two MPs. They then listened to the opinions and concerns of the residents, gathering information and providing detailed responses and clarifications.

After the meeting concluded, they conducted visits to various institutions including the settlement’s Local Tibetan assembly hall, the office of BRDL, the public hall, the elderly care home, the Lekshey Tsel junior high school, the regional women’s association office, the regional youth association office, and the health clinic, progressively touring each facility and learning about their conditions.

Additionally, the two MPs paid their respects at Taklung Monastery. During this time, they also had an audience with Kyabje Taklung Tsetrul Rinpoche. The MPs presented information about their official regional tour and successfully completed their visit to the Pokhara region.