OFFICIAL OBITUARY REFERENCE

IN THE TIBETAN PARLIAMENT-IN-EXILE

Mar 13, 2024

RESOLUTION

We solemnly pay tribute to the remarkable legacy of Senator Dianne Feinstein, expressing profound admiration for her contributions to the cause of Tibet. Her passing is an irreplaceable loss for the cause of Tibet. On behalf of the Tibetan people, the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile extends our solidarity and heartfelt condolences to her family and the people of the United States. We fervently pray for the realization of her noble visions. And so be it adopted accordingly, with the unanimous approval of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on March 13, 2024.

PREAMBLE

On September 29, 2023, Hon. Dianne Feinstein, a distinguished member of the US Senate and a steadfast supporter of Tibet, passed away at the age of 90 at her residence.

Born in 1933 in San Francisco, California, Senator Feinstein embarked on her academic journey at Stanford University, majoring in Political Science and History. From 1960 to 1966, she dedicated her service to the California Women’s Board of Terms and Parole. Following this, from 1970 to 1978, she served on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, later assuming the role of president. Notably, Senator Feinstein stepped into the position of acting mayor after the tragic assassination of the incumbent mayor during that time. Her leadership was further demonstrated when she was elected as the city’s mayor in 1979 and re-elected in 1983. Transitioning to national politics, Senator Feinstein was first elected to the US Senate in November 1992 and secured subsequent re-elections in 1994, 2000, 2006, 2012, and 2018 until her demise.

During her tenure in the Senate, Senator Feinstein made significant strides by championing bills focused on environmental protection, gun control, and the prohibition of assault weapon manufacture. Additionally, Senator Feinstein served on several influential Senate Committees, notably as Chair of the Rules and Administration Committee in 2007 and the Select Committee on Intelligence in 2009. In February 2023, she announced her decision not to seek re-election.

Senator Feinstein held the esteemed title of the longest-serving Democratic senator from California and the longest-serving female senator in US history. Throughout her tenure in the US Senate, she bore a significant responsibility to advocate for the welfare of her constituents in California and the broader American populace. Whether deliberating on pivotal legislation in Congress or advocating for human rights, she consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to serving society at large.

Senator Feinstein, a steadfast advocate for the cause of Tibet, shared a close relationship with His Holiness the Dalai Lama and had the privilege of meeting him on numerous occasions. Their acquaintance dates back to 1978 when Senator Feinstein and her husband, Richard Blum, first met His Holiness in Dharamshala. The following year, while serving as the Mayor of San Francisco, she extended a warm welcome to His Holiness during his inaugural visit to the United States, presenting him with the Key to the City, a historic gesture as the first invitation by a US official. Since then, Senator Feinstein assumed a significant role in garnering support for Tibet from both the US government and the American people, tirelessly championing and raising awareness about the Tibetan cause for decades. Particularly noteworthy are her efforts during the 1990s and early 2000s, during which she utilized her association with Chinese leadership to facilitate and support dialogue between Tibetan and Chinese representatives.

Senator Feinstein’s leadership was instrumental in the passage of the Tibetan Policy Act of 2002. Furthermore, she played a crucial part in the conferment of the US Congressional Gold Medal upon His Holiness the Dalai Lama in 2006, recognizing his exceptional contributions and accomplishments. During the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Tibetan Policy Act in 2022, Senator Feinstein expressed her deep pride in championing the bill. She shared that Tibet held a special place in her heart, and it was a passion shared by her late husband, Richard Blum.

In 2019, former Sikyong met with Senator Feinstein to discuss the Tibetan Policy and Support Act. In 2022, during the 8th World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet convened at the US Capitol by the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, the incumbent Sikyong, Speaker, and Deputy Speaker met with Senator Feinstein at her office and discussed issues related to Tibet.

With the passing of Senator Feinstein, the world mourns the loss of an astute and compassionate leader, as well as a staunch advocate for Tibet. Throughout her life, she tirelessly worked to address China’s oppressive policies in Tibet and steadfastly extended her unwavering support to the Tibetan cause.

The 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile unanimously adopts this resolution to honor the remarkable legacy and profound contributions of Senator Feinstein to Tibet. We pay tribute to her memory and extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.

The above resolution was unanimously passed by the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile during the 6th session on 13th March 2024.

* This is an English translation of the Tibetan original, in case of any discrepancy the latter should be considered authoritative and final for all purposes.*

