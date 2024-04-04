OFFICIAL OBITUARY REFERENCE

2024/17/7/8

IN THE TIBETAN PARLIAMENT-IN-EXILE

Mar 19, 2024

RESOLUTION

We express our profound respect and honor the remarkable legacy of Ven. Lama Lobzang. His passing is an irreplaceable loss for the cause of Tibet. The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile extends our deepest condolences to his family members and the people of Ladakh. May all his aspirations be fulfilled, and we earnestly pray for his swift and noble rebirth. And so be it adopted accordingly, with the unanimous approval of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on March 19, 2024.

PREAMBLE

Venerable Lama Lobzang, a steadfast supporter of the Tibetan cause, passed away at the age of 93 in New Delhi on the morning of March 16, 2023.

Born in Leh, Ladakh, in 1931 to Norbu Tsering and Dolma Yangzom, Ven. Lama Lobzang embarked on his religious studies at the age of 21 in 1952 by joining Drepung Gomang Monastery in Tibet. Fluent in English, Tibetan, Hindi, and Ladakhi, he later served as a Member of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), a prestigious commission established by the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India. He held roles in numerous public offices and organizations, serving as a Member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, Government of India, Vice President of the International Buddhist Confederation, and President of Asoka Mission, Mehrauli. Additionally, he played a pivotal role in organizing significant international conferences aimed at promoting religious harmony, peace, and environmental protection, including the Global Buddhist Congregation in 2011 and the International Buddhist Confederation in 2013.

Ven. Lama Lobzang devoted his life to aiding the impoverished and needy in Ladakh and other Himalayan regions through extensive social welfare initiatives, including the provision of medical care and other forms of support. He played a crucial role as the first liaison in facilitating the rehabilitation of Tibetan refugees upon their arrival in India. Furthermore, he played a central role in the establishment of the Ladakh Bodh Vihar in Delhi, contributing significantly to its founding.

Ven. Lama Lobzang’s contributions extended to saving the lives of numerous Tibetans afflicted by tuberculosis by coordinating medical treatment and financial aid for them.

He played a proactive role in advocating for the livelihood of the Tibetan community by presenting recommendations to the State and Central Government of India, addressing the challenges faced by Tibetans in securing space to conduct their sweater business.

In summary, Ven. Lama Lobzang was a distinguished figure, committed both to the noble cause of Buddhism and as a steadfast advocate for Tibet. The 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile unanimously adopts this resolution to pay tribute to the remarkable legacy of Ven. Lama Lobzang and convey our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.

The above resolution was unanimously passed by the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile during the 7th session on 19th March 2024.

* This is an English translation of the Tibetan original, in case of any discrepancy the latter should be considered authoritative and final for all purposes.*

