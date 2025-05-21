Document No. 4

OFFICIAL OBITUARY RESOLUTION

PREAMBLE

Former President of the United States of America, Mr. Jimmy Carter (James Earl Carter, Jr.) passed away on December 29, 2024, at 100. He was born to Mr. James Earl Carter, Sr. and Ms. Lillian Gordy Carter on October 1, 1924, in Plain, Georgia. He was the 39th President of the United States of America and was the first U.S. President, who lived to the age of 100.

He studied at the public school of Plains, attended Georgia Southwestern College and Georgia Institute of Technology. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science in 1946. During his naval academic years, he served as a submariner in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans and rose to the rank of lieutenant. He also completed a graduate work at Union College in reactor technology and nuclear physics when assigned to the nuclear submarine project in Schenectady. At that time, he served as a senior officer of the pre-commissioning crew of the Seawolf, the second nuclear submarine.

After the passing away of his father, he resigned from the Navy and returned to his town in Georgia to look after his Carter farm in 1953. His leadership service in the education, hospital, and library of his town led to his being elected to the Senate of Georgia Parliament in 1962. Then in 1971, he was elected as the 76th Governor of Georgia. He was the Democratic National Committee campaign chairman for the 1974 congressional and gubernatorial elections. On December 12, 1974, he announced his candidacy in the United States of America presidential election and won the nomination at the 1976 Democratic National Convention. On November 2, 1976, he was elected president of the United States of America and served as the 39th President of the United States of America from 1977 to 1981.

During his presidential career, he successfully contributed to peaceful solutions between countries at war. With his continued tireless contributions towards the upliftment of society and the development of social and human rights, democracy, and economic advancement after his presidential tenure, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. He met His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on many occasions and considered him a friend of Tibet. During the 100th Birthday of the late Carter, His Holiness the Dalai Lama appreciated him for his excellent service towards bringing peace and human rights and thereby leading a meaningful life. His Holiness even stated that the late dignitary had set a good example for future leaders on making a policy based on compassion.

The late Carter had bestowed his deep concern on the Tibetan issue. During his visit to Tibet in 1987, he urged the high-level Chinese authorities to respect the human rights of Tibetans in Tibet and to welcome His Holiness the Dalai Lama back to Tibet. Despite sustained persistent objections from the Chinese government, His Holiness the Dalai Lama was granted his first U.S. visa, facilitated by the bold human rights initiative of the late President Jimmy Carter. This pivotal development, along with His Holiness’s continued advocacy marked advanced international recognition and support for the Tibetan cause.

In short, Hon’ble Carter Jr. showed unwavering support for the Tibetan struggle. Even after leaving his presidential position, he continued to appeal to the Chinese government on human rights in Tibet. Additionally, through the Carter Centre, he engaged with the top Chinese officials on possible future dialogue between the Chinese government and the Dalai Lama. We deeply admire his compassion and sincere dedication to public service, which will encourage future generations. It is with sadness that we mourn the loss of a trustworthy friend of Tibet who provided genuine support for the Tibetan cause. Therefore, we feel it is necessary to pass this official resolution of mourning.

RESOLUTION

We expressed our highest respect and admiration for the departed dignitary for his outstanding contributions. His passing was a significant loss to the United States of America and to the Tibetan movement. The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, on behalf of all Tibetans in Tibet and in exile, extends its profound condolences to his family members and loved ones. We pray that all his noble aspirations be fulfilled and that he may experience peace, happiness and prosperity in all his future rebirths.And so be it adopted accordingly with the unanimous approval of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on March 17, 2025.

The above resolution was passed with unanimous approval by the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile during its 9th session on 17th March 2025.

* This is an English translation of the Tibetan original, in case of any discrepancy the latter should be considered authoritative and final for all purposes. *