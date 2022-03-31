Official Obituary Resolution

Preamble

Tsewang Norbu, a 25-year-old Tibetan singer, set himself on fire on 25 February 2022 in protest against the Chinese government’s repressive policies in front of the Potala Palace in Tibet’s capital city Lhasa. However, due to the extensive restrictions and surveillance imposed by the Chinese government, information about his physical condition have been unclear at the time. Although his death is confirmed now, details about his death is still unclear.

Amongst the 156 self-immolators since 2009, 134 were confirmed dead while the status of the rest remain unclear. The Tibetan self-immolators have repeatedly called for the return of His Holiness the 14th Dalai lama’s return to Tibet, and freedom for Tibet including language and human rights. The self-immolators have also called for the preservation of Tibet’s natural environment, and an end to the repressive policies of the Chinese government in Tibet. The Tibetan Parliament believes that the brutal policies of the Chinese government are the cause of the Tibetan people’s expression of grievances including the peaceful protests staged by the Tibetan people. Therefore, as stated in the successive resolutions passed by the Tibetan Parliament, the Chinese government should address the genuine grievances of the Tibetan self-immolators and reform its brutal repressive policies in Tibet, and immediately engage in dialogue to resolve the ongoing Sino-Tibetan conflict.

Resolution

Admiring the sacrifices made by Tsewang Norbu, the Tibetan Parliament prays for his swift rebirth and escape from Samsara. The Tibetan Parliament also expresses its deep solidarity and condolences to his family members. Tibetan Parliament, therefore, passes this resolution supplicating Triratna and the ocean of buddha per the self-immolators earnest desire in return of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to Tibet and the reunion of Tibetans in Tibet and exile. And so be it adopted accordingly with the unanimous approval of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on 14 March 2022.

The above resolution was passed with unanimous approval by the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile at its 2nd session on 14 March 2022.