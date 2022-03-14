Parliamentarian Choedak Gyatso to Attend the Enthronement Ceremony of 43rd Sakya Trizin

Dharamsala: Parliamentarian Choedak Gyatso, as a representative of the Standing Committee of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, will attend the celebration of the Enthronement of 43rd Sakya Trizin Gyana Vajra Rinpoche at the Sakya Magon Thubten Namgyal Ling in Puruwala, Himachal Pradesh on the 16th and 17th of March 2022.

Parliamentarian Choedak Gyatso will leave for Puruwala tomorrow evening and will attend the two-day enthronement ceremony on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and return to Dharamsala on the evening of 17th March.