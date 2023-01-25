Parliamentarian Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar successfully concludes visitation program to the four Tibetan winter markets in UP

Uttar Pradesh: As per the program of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarian Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar completed her visitation program in the four designated Tibetan winter market areas based in Uttar Pradesh. The Tibetan community in Agra, Mathurai, Noida and Meerut received her formally along with Tibet support groups based in the regions from 23rd to 24th Jan 2023.

The parliamentarian informed the community on the various forms of human rights violations and violent suppression faced by Tibetans in Tibet under Chinese government, its current political status and the importance of people’s active participation in Tibet advocacy in exile. Furthermore she addressed on the roles and responsibilities of public in a democratic society as well as promotion of inclusivity, equity and tolerance.

The assembled Tibetan garment sellers pleaded the parliamentarian on their grievances on ground, their suggestions on projects by CTA shaped for them and general opinions as Tibetans.

The parliamentarian acknowledged the warm hospitality of the government and people of India and appealed the present Tibet supporters for its continued support. She also requested for their assistance in solving the grievances of the market to which all responded with positive comments.