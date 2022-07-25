Parliamentarian Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong Launches Khampa Writers’ Group’s Website and Magazine

Dharamsala: The 15th working committee of the Khampa Writers’ Group launched its new website (www.khampawritersgroup.com) along with its annual magazine Drichu at the Library of the Tibetan Works and Archives (LTWA) on 25 July 2022.

The website of the Khampa Writers’ Group and the fifth edition of Drichu were launched by the Chief Guest Parliamentarian Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong, the representative of the Standing Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, in presence of other guests including Parliamentarian Serta Tsultrim, Parliamentarian Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam, Parliamentarian Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, Khampa Writers’ Group’s Vice President Jamyang Phuntsok and others.

The event started with Parliamentarian Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam, the former President of the Khampa Writers’ Group, introducing the formation of the writers’ group and its objective behind it.

The Chief Guest, Parliamentarian Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong, in his address explained the profound concepts of literature including its definition, etymology, illustration, extent, and area.

He further spoke on the significance of literature especially for Tibetans, considering the importance of the texts of Kangyur, the Tripitaka translated into Tibetan, and Tengyur, translation of commentaries of the Buddha’s word. Similarly, religious texts of Islam, Christianity, and others have been able to preserve the profound messages of these religions with the help of literature.

Likewise, the vast knowledge of geography, physics, psychology, genealogy, and others are preserved in texts. Literature has the power to steer the direction of the world, it helps in the development of thinking and in bringing needed societal changes.

Finally, members of the editorial team of Khampa Writers’ Group were honored for their contribution to publishing their annual magazine Drichu after the vote of thanks speech by Vice President Jamyang Phuntsok.