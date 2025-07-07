Parliamentarian Tenzin Phuntsok Doring Attends His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 90th Birthday Celebration Organized by the Blue Mountains Tibetan Community

Dharamshala, July 6, 2025: Member of Parliament Tenzin Phuntsok Doring attended the 90th birthday celebration of His Holiness the Dalai Lama as the chief guest, alongside several dignitaries and community members. The event was organized by the Blue Mountains Tibetan Community in Australia.

According to the day’s program, the celebration began with the ceremonial hoisting of the Australian and Tibetan national flags in front of the Blue Mountains City Council office. To commemorate this special milestone of His Holiness turning 90, the Blue Mountains Tibetan Community initiated a project to raise 113 Tibetan national flags across government, non-government, and private buildings throughout the region.

At 9:30 AM, the first flag-raising ceremony was conducted in front of the City Council building, attended by Mayor Mark Greenhill OAM, Federal MP Susan Templeman, State MP Trish Doyle, City Councillor Suzie Van Opdorp, MP Tenzin Phuntsok Doring, Representative Karma Singey, Deputy Mayor Romola Hollywood, and long-time Tibet supporter and former Green Councillor Kerry Brown. Together, they launched the initiative to raise 113 Tibetan flags simultaneously across the Blue Mountains.

Later in the day, nearly 200 people, including local Tibetans, Tibet supporters, and friends of Tibet, gathered at a local school for the main celebration. Aboriginal elder Aunty Carol, representatives from various organizations, and guests from four Australian states also participated. The gathering included over 50 local Tibetans and more than 100 Tibet supporters. In a gesture of appreciation, more than 20 long-time allies of the Tibetan cause were specially invited to honor their continued support. Some guests traveled long distances to attend.

The event began with the Australian and Tibetan national anthems, followed by a welcome address from Yalo Ngawang, President of the Blue Mountains Tibetan Community. This was followed by speeches from eight distinguished guests.

Mayor Mark Greenhill OAM reflected on his decade-long association with the Tibetan community and the honor of hosting His Holiness during a past visit to the region. He emphasized the importance of maintaining cultural ties and expressed his best wishes to His Holiness on this significant birthday.

Federal MP Susan Templeman shared her personal experience of meeting His Holiness in Dharamshala, and her efforts to advocate for the Tibetan cause in the Australian Parliament. She highlighted His Holiness’s profound compassion and the global impact of his teachings. She also voiced concern over the ongoing repression of Tibetans in Tibet under Chinese Communist Party policies aimed at erasing Tibetan identity, culture, and language. She expressed her hopes for a free Tibet and for His Holiness’s continued service to humanity.

Representative Karma Singey spoke on His Holiness’s four principal commitments, while MP Tenzin Phuntsok Doring highlighted the global significance of His Holiness’s birthday, noting that in Tibet, even such a celebration can lead to severe punishment. He expressed gratitude to democratic nations like Australia and India, where Tibetans can freely celebrate their spiritual leader. He also spoke about the recent 15th Tibetan Religious Conference, in which His Holiness reaffirmed continuity of the institution of Dalai Lama and that the authority over the Dalai Lama’s succession lies with the Gaden Phodrang Trust. MP Doring urged continued international support to resolve the Sino-Tibetan conflict.

The program continued with cultural performances, including birthday songs by Tibetan children and traditional dances by community members. Ceremonial scarves were offered to the guests. As part of the celebration’s spirit of compassion, free meals were provided to the homeless and needy. The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by the community’s Vice President, Gedhun, marking the end of a heartfelt and historically significant celebration.

Similar celebrations took place across approximately ten Tibetan communities throughout Australia, organized under the leadership of Tibetan associations. These events were attended by federal and state officials, city council members, and many friends and supporters of the Tibetan cause.