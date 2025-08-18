Parliamentarian Tenzin Phuntsok Doring Speaks at Celebration of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 90th Birthday and the Year of Compassion at the Victorian Parliament

Melbourne, 13 August 2025 : Parliamentarian Tenzin Phuntsok Doring attended a special event at the Victorian Parliament House to mark the 90th birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and to commemorate the Year of Compassion.

The event was jointly organized by the Victorian Parliamentary Friends of Tibet, the Tibetan Community in Victoria, and the Australia Voluntary Tibet Advocacy Group (V-TAG). During the program, Parliamentarian Doring delivered a commemorative speech honoring His Holiness’s enduring legacy and his message of compassion.

The celebration featured addresses by several dignitaries, including Co-chair of the Victorian Parliamentary Friends of Tibet MP Kaite Hall, MP Dr. Tim Read, and other parliamentarians from various political parties, along with long-time friends and supporters of Tibet. Hon. Maree Edwards (Labor MP for Bendigo West & Speaker of the Legislative Assembly) and Hon. Shaun Leane (MP for the North-Eastern Metropolitan Region & President of the Legislative Council) made special appearances and delivered inspiring remarks. This occasion marked the first time in the history of the Victorian State Parliament that both His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s birthday and the Day of Compassion were officially celebrated, establishing a significant historical milestone and the formation of a parliamentary support group.

Among the speakers, Representative Karma Singey of the Tibet Information Office in Canberra underscored His Holiness’s message of compassion and peace. He also addressed the serious restrictions inside Tibet regarding expressions of reverence for His Holiness, citing the recent disappearance of two detained Tibetan singers as a stark example.

Parliamentarian Tenzin Phuntsok Doring emphasized the significance of celebrating His Holiness’s birthday in the Victorian Parliament, noting it as both historically meaningful and symbolic of Australia’s commitment to democracy and multicultural values. He firmly stated that the Chinese government should not interfere in matters concerning His Holiness’s reincarnation and that the 300–400 million Buddhists in China should have the freedom to meet with His Holiness. He reiterated that the Sino-Tibetan conflict must be resolved through peaceful, non-violent, and negotiated means.

As part of the event, Parliamentarian Doring, representing the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, presented gifts of appreciation to the two co-chairs of the Parliamentary Tibet Support Group. In addition, the local Tibetan community presented copies of His Holiness’s book Voice of the Voiceless to attending members of parliament.

The program concluded with a presentation highlighting His Holiness’s compassionate contributions to humanity, followed by a performance of traditional Tibetan songs.

The event was hosted by Tenzin Norzin, Coordinator of V-TAG Australia, and was attended by executive committee members of the Australia Tibet Council as well as members of the Tibetan community in Victoria.