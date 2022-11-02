Parliamentarian Tenzing Jigme takes part in the Tenshug offering to His Holiness the Dalai Lama, meets Sikyong and Speaker

Dharamshala: On October 26, 2022, a long life (Tenshug) ceremony to His Holiness the Dalai Lama was offered by the North America Tibetan Associations (NATA) and Global TCV family in Dharamshala India.

Parliamentarian Tenzing Jigme took part in the long life (Tenshug) offering ceremony as a representative from North America. Earlier on Oct 25, 2022, the delegates of the Tenshug from North America met with Sikyong Penpa Tsering at the Kashag hall where Sikyong spoke for an hour and received questions from the delegates.

Parliamentarian Tenzing Jigme then led the delegates for a meeting with Speaker Khenpo Tenphel of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile at the Parliament’s standing committee’s hall. The Speaker also answered questions raised by the NATA members regarding the functioning of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile after which the delegates received a tour of the parliament building.