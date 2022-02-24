Parliamentarians Dawa Phunkyi and Serta Tsultrim successfully conclude their official visitation of Dharamsala and nearby places

Dharamsala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit the general public, Parliamentarians Dawa Phunkyi and Serta Tsultrim successfully concluded their official visit to meet the Tibetans under the jurisdiction of the Settlement office of Dharamsala and nearby places from 14th to 18th February 2022.

Parliamentarians, on 14th February, accompanied by Local Tibetan Assembly Chairperson Dawa Tsering, Settlement Officer Kunga Tsering, and Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement President Samten Lhendup of Dharamsala visited Men-Tsee-Khang, Upper Tibetan Children’s Village, and Mcleod Ganj with Parliamentarian Dawa Phunkyi speaking on the great achievements of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, and the agenda of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s first session and Parliamentarian Serta Tsultrim speaking on the current critical situation inside Tibet and international political status on Tibet’s issue. The public talks were followed by a Q&A session.

The next day they visited Lower Tibetan Children’s Village, Tibetan Reception Centre, Sambhota Schools Head Office, Sherab Gatseling School, Petoen School, and Dolma Ling Nunnery. Following which they visited Norbulingka Institute and held a public meeting. The meeting was attended by Tibetan residents of Norbulingka, Chemi Gatseling, Jonang Kalachakra Meditation Institute, Nyingtopling, and nearby residential areas. During the MPs’ visit, they spoke on the aforementioned topics and answered questions asked by them.

The MPs headed towards Gopalpur where they met and interacted with the teachers, staff, and students of TCV Gopalpur. Following which they met with the Tibetan garment sellers of Chamunda listened to their concerns and thereafter they headed towards Gyuto Monastery where they held a public meeting and spoke on the previously mentioned topics and answered questions asked by the monks.

Parliamentarians on 17th February visited Shalu Monastery, Karma Drubgyu Thargay Ling Nunnery, and Jamyang Choeling Nunnery at Trilokpur interacting with the monks and nuns at their respective monastery and nunneries. Later on the same day, they paid visits to Shugsheb and Sarah College for Higher Tibetan Studies and spoke on achievements of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the agenda of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s first session, the current critical situation inside Tibet, and international political status on Tibet’s issue. They answered questions asked by the audience members.

Finally on the last day of their visitation program, they visited offices of the Tibetan Settlement Office, Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement, and the construction site of the new settlement office building after holding an internal meeting with the Tibetan Settlement Office, members of the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement, and members of the Local Tibetan Assembly. The visitation program successfully concluded with a comprehensive inquiry about the conditions of the general public chronicled by the parliamentarians that will be forwarded to the related departments of the Central Tibetan Administration through the Standing Committee of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile for effective grievances redress.