Parliamentarians Dawa Tsering and Tsering Lhamo commence their visitation program to Tibetans in Northeast India



Dharamshala: As part of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s program to visit Tibetan settlements and communities, parliamentarians Dawa Tsering and Tsering Lhamo began their official visit to Tibetan communities in Northeast India. From 21st to 23rd April 2025, they visited Tibetan communities in Salugara, Oodlabari, and Jaigaon.



The parliamentarians departed from Dharamshala to Bagdogra via Delhi on 21st April. Upon their evening arrival at the airport, they were welcomed by the Kalimpong Tibetan Settlement officer and a member of the Local Tibetan Assembly.

Their program commenced on the morning of 22nd April in Salugara, where they visited the Salugara Tibetan Community Hall, Jangchub Choeling Nunnery, and Dukhor Lhakhang. This was followed by a public meeting with the Tibetan communities. During the public meeting, Parliamentarian Dawa Tsering urged the public to always remember the kindness of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Central Tibetan Administration. He highlighted the importance of encouraging the younger generation to preserve Tibetan religion, culture, and language. He also introduced an overview of the Middle Way Approach-the official stance of the Central Tibetan Administration, describing it as His Holiness’s great vision and the best approach for addressing the Tibetan cause. Furthermore, he emphasized the need for unity among Tibetans and cautioned about the responsible use of social media.

After visiting the Ewam Namchak Nunnery, the parliamentarians traveled to Oodlabari, where they met with the local Tibetan community. During this gathering, they briefed the gathering on the current situation in Tibet and emphasized the importance of preserving Tibetan identity by promoting language, tradition, and culture among younger generations.

Following the public meeting, the parliamentarians visited Bokar Shedra Obar Chimeyling before departing for Jaigaon. On 23rd April, they interacted with the Tibetans in Jaigaon and addressed their questions. They also visited Tibetan residents and shops near the Bhutan border. In the afternoon, the parliamentarians left Jaigaon for Kalimpong, concluding their visit to the region.