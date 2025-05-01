Parliamentarians Dawa Tsering and Tsering Lhamo Conclude Visit to Gangtok and Nearby Areas

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Dawa Tsering and Tsering Lhamo, successfully completed their official periodic visit to Northeast India after concluding a three-day program in Gangtok and nearby areas in Sikkim.

On 28th April 2025, the two parliamentarians visited Rumtek Shedrub Choekhor Ling monastery in the morning. They subsequently visited Karma Surmang Shedrub Ling, Guru Kubum Taklung Sangchoe Monastery, Tingkye Gonjang Orgyen Do-Ngag Choekhor Ling Monastery, Sakya Ngor Monastery, and Sera Jey Drophen Ling Monastery. During these visits, they were accompanied by Gangtok Local Tibetan Settlement Officer Dhondup Sangpo and Tibetan Local Assembly Chairperson Jinpa. In the evening, they held a meeting with the heads and members of various organizations in Gangtok.

On 29th April, the two parliamentarians met with the Speaker of the Sikkim State Assembly, Honorable Mingmar Norbu Sherpa, requesting continued support for the Tibet issue and care for the welfare of Tibetans in Sikkim. Later, they attended an official ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s incorporation into India. During this event, the parliamentarians, representing the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, congratulated Chief Minister of Sikkim Shri Prem Singh Tamang-Golay and other ministers. They expressed gratitude for the Sikkim government’s strong support for the Tibet issue and requested continued backing for the Tibetan cause and assistance for local Tibetan residents.

On 30th April, the delegation met with Dr. L.P. Sharma, a Tibet supporter in Sikkim, exchanging views on Tibet advocacy. The parliamentarians, on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, thanked him for his sincere support for the Tibetan cause and requested his continued attention and backing for Tibet in the future.

Afterward, the parliamentarians addressed a gathering of the Tibetan community in Gangtok and answered questions from the public. In the afternoon, they visited Tibetan businesses in Gangtok to learn about the local Tibetan situation. Following the completion of their official regional visit to Northeast India, the delegation departed from Gangtok to Salugara on the morning of 1st May.



