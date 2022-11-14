Parliamentarians Dawa Tsering and Yeshi Dolma arrive in Karnataka, interact with Hanur MLA

Kollegal, Karnataka: On 12th November 2022, Tibetan Parliament members Dawa Tsering and Yeshi Dolma arrived at Bangalore Airport, where the two were received by Tsering Norbu, Office secretary of Dhondenling Tibetan Settlement Office, Kollegal.

The very next day, Tibetan Parliament members paid a courtesy visit to Shri. R. Narendra, MLA of Hanur along with the Settlement officer Shri Gelek Jungney and other concerned persons. Then a memento was presented to Shri R. Narendra as a gesture of gratitude for his unwavering support to Tibetans in Dhondenling Tibetan Settlement. The visiting Tibetan Parliament members requested MLA for his continuous support. Shri. R. Narendra later offered traditional local garland to the MPs as a token of goodwill.

–Filed by Tibetan Settlement Office, Kollegal