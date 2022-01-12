Parliamentarians Dhondup Tashi and Phurpa Dorjee’s Visitation Program Underway in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: As per the program of 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit the general public after its constitution, Parliamentarians Dhondup Tashi and Gyaldhong Phurpa Dorjee have been visiting Tibetan settlements and communities in Arunachal Pradesh for the past few weeks. The Parliamentarians have visited Miao Choepheling, Tezu Dhargye Ling, and Tuting and they are currently visiting Tibetan diasporic communities in Itanagar and its nearby areas in Arunachal Pradesh.

During their official tour in Arunachal Pradesh, the Parliamentarians were received warmly by the Settlement Officers, Local Tibetan Assembly Chairpersons, other dignitaries and general public on reaching Tibetan settlements of Miao Choepheling, Tezu Dhargye Ling and Tuting. They have had many productive meetings with the general public and were able to comprehend and record the grievances of the people.

From December 29th-30th, 2021, the Parliamentarians visited and inspected Miao Settlement’s Settlement office, hospital, Cooperative office, Local Tibetan Assembly (LTA), Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement, Old age home, MI Tank Site, and Sambhota Tibetan School (STS).

They held a meeting with the students and teachers of the STS Miao followed by a Q&A session where the Parliamentarians explained the need of focusing on the all round development of students while putting special emphasis on Tibetan language and culture with the transfer of the school from Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA) to Sambhota Tibetan Schools Society (STSS) under the Department of Education, CTA.

In a general public meeting held at Miao, Parliamentarian Dhondup Tashi spoke on the great accomplishments of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and on the global political status with regard to Tibet’s issue. While Parliamentarian Gyaldhong Phurpa Dorjee spoke on the urgent situation inside Tibet and the agendas of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s first session.

The Parliamentarians then visited Tezu Dhargye Ling from December 31st of 2021 to January 1st of 2022 touring the Settlement and its office, LTA office, Cooperative office, Men-Tsee-Khang, Health Care Center, and Old Age Home, Sambhota School. They also held a meeting with the general public and a meeting with the local dignitaries discussing varied issues.

The Parliament members reached Tuting, adjacent to Pema Koed in Southern Tibet, on January 2nd and visited areas under the jurisdiction of the Tuting Settlement Office. For the next two-day, they visited Tibetan diasporic communities in Kopu, Bona, Gelling, Bishing, and Norbuling where some of the treacherous places could be reached only by walking on foot for a half-day and then by car the other half.

Likewise, from January 5th-6th, the Parliamentarians visited Nyering, Nyukong, Payingdem, Mankota, and Yortong and recorded the grievances of the residents there. They then visited Lalibasti, Alc Line, Piline, and Bihariline in Tuting and visited the Men-Tsee-Khang branch too. A general public meeting and a meeting with the local dignitaries were also held later that day. There the Parliamentarians spoke on the importance of learning Tibetan language in addition to Pema Koed’s native language as teachings of the Buddha and Lamas are all in Tibetan language.

The Parliamentarians are currently visiting Tibetans in Itanagar and nearby areas in Arunachal.