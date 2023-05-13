Parliamentarians Dorjee Tsetan and Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen to leave officially for Phuntsokling Tibetan Settlement, Dalhousie

Dharamsala: Parliamentarians Dorjee Tsetan and Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen will be leaving for Phuntsokling Tibetan Settlement, Dalhousie to conduct a five-day workshop on ‘Strengthening of Democracy at the Grass-root level to the members of the Local Tibetan Assembly’ from 15 to 19 May to the members of Local Tibetan Assembly and Settlement officers from Shimla Tibetan Settlement, Dolanji Bon Tibetan Settlement and Phuntsokling Tibetan Settlement, Dalhousie. The members of Regional Tibetan Freedom Movements from Phuntsokling Tibetan Settlement, Dalhousie will also attend the workshop.

They are scheduled to leave for Dalhouside from Dharamshala on 13 May 2023.