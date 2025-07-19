Parliamentarians Dorjee Tseten and Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen Conclude Visit to Bangalore and Mysore

Dharamshala:As part of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s official program, parliamentarians Dorjee Tseten and Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen have successfully concluded their official visit to Bangalore and Mysore, South India.

From July 16 to 17, 2025, the delegation visited various Tibetan communities and institutions. In Bangalore, they met with Tibetan sweater sellers at the Shivnagar market and Dubai Plaza, where they inspected the local Tibetan markets. They also visited the Federation of Tibetan Cooperatives in the afternoon.

On July 17, the MPs visited the Dalai Lama Institute of Higher Education and Men-Tse-Khang College. At both institutions, they were warmly received by staff, delivered speeches, and held Q&A sessions with students. Later that day, they travelled to Mysore University to meet with Tibetan college students, where they also gave talks and engaged in discussions.

The parliamentarians will continue their official visitation program in South India.



