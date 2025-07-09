Parliamentarians Dorjee Tseten and Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen to Visit South India

Dharamshala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, a delegation comprising Parliamentarians Dorjee Tseten and Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen is scheduled to visit the Tibetan communities in Bangalore, Mangalore, Mysore, and Bylakuppe Lugsam from July 12 to 25, 2025.

The MPs will depart for Delhi on July 12 and travel to Mangalore the following day. Their engagements in Mangalore, Bangalore, and Mysore will take place from July 14 to 17. From July 18 to 22, they will have programs in Bylakuppe. They will then return to Bangalore, travel onward to Delhi, and are expected to be back in Dharamshala on July 25.