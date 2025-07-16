Parliamentarians Dorjee Tseten and Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen Visit Mangalore and Bangalore in South India

Dharamshala: As part of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s visitation program, a delegation comprising Parliamentarians Dorjee Tseten and Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen visited Tibetan communities in Mangalore and Bangalore, South India, from July 13 to 15, 2025.

The two parliamentarians departed from Delhi on July 13 and arrived in Mangalore, where they were warmly received at the airport by the Vice President and members of the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress. Upon settling in, they addressed local Tibetan students and engaged in a Q&A session to understand the concerns and aspirations.

On July 14, the delegation traveled to Bangalore. Upon arrival, they were welcomed by staff from the Chief Representative Office (South Zone), along with Director of the Tibetan Youth Hostel, Regional Tibetan Youth Congress, and other community members.

On the morning of July 15, the MPs toured the Tibetan Youth Hostel in Bangalore, visiting its office, library, and residential facilities. They then visited branches of Men-Tsee-Khang in Koramangala and Mahalakshmi, delivering speeches and engaging with staff and the public.

Later in the evening, a community gathering was held at the Tibetan Youth Hostel. Representatives from various organizations, students, and members of the public attended. The parliamentarians addressed the gathering, offered insights, and responded to a wide range of questions from attendees.

The visit marks part of the ongoing official engagement of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile with Tibetan communities in South India.





