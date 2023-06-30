Parliamentarians Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen and Pema Tso Pay Courtesy Call on Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal

Dharamshala: Parliamentarians Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen and Pema Tso paid a courtesy call on MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on 29th June 2023 during their official visit to Ladakh.

The MPs spoke on the shared heritage between the people of Ladakh and Tibet and have a special bond. Speaking especially on the needful assistance extended by the government of Ladakh to the Tibetan community there.

Especially extending their gratitude and appreciation for the unwavering faith and determination of the people of Ladakh in protesting against China’s attempt to vilify His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

MP Namgyal assured Ladakh’s continued support to the Tibetan community there.