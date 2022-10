Bylakuppe: Concurring with the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s official visitation program, parliamentarians Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen and Wangdue Dorjee had an audience with Kyabje Sermey Khen Rinpoche Tashi Tsering and paid visits to Phodrang, Tibetan schools, and organizations in Lugsam Bylakuppe.