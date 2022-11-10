Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Choedak Gyatso conclude their visit to Goa

Goa: As per the official visitation program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Choedak Gyatso have successfully concluded their official visit to Goa, from Nov 8th to 9th, meeting Tibet supporters, think tanks, and Tibetan sweater sellers.

On Nov 8th, the parliamentarians accompanied by South Zone Chief Representative Officer Jigmey Tsultrim had meetings with Shri Lalji Paggui, member of Indo Tibet Support Group of Goa, and Prof. K. Sripath Bhat, Officiating Vice Chancellor of Goa University.

The next day, the parliament members had a meeting with Prof. Joanna Pereira Coelho of Goa University, followed by an interactive session with the students of the college under the Professor’s observation. Prof. Joanna Pereira Coelho has written books on Tibet-related matters and was well-informed on Tibet’s issues.

On the same day, the parliament members had an interactive meeting with members of the Department of Political Science, Goa University, including Dr. Prakash Desai, Dr. Rauji, Dr. Rahul Tripathi, Dr. Prachi, Dr. Sharda, Dr. Alaknanda, and others. In the meeting, they were briefed on the issue of Tibet and other Tibet-related matters, followed by clarifying their doubts and queries.

Thereafter, the parliamentarians met with members of Sambodhi, Goa, including Dr. Ulhas K Chandelkar, Mr. SK Jadhav, Mr. Raju Jadhav, Mr. Nikhil Prajakte, Mr.Anand Pawar, and Mr. Anant Kaushal. Through them, the parliamentarians got acquainted with the situation of the Buddhist community in the area and discussed ways to collaborate on the shared common interest in Buddhist education.

Later in the evening, the Tibetan MPs met with Tibetan sweater sellers of Goa, spoke on political policies of the Central Tibetan Administration, and answered questions asked by them thus concluding their official visit to Goa.