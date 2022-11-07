Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Choedak Gyatso call on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

TPiE

Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Choedak Gyatso with Governor Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Mumbai: Concurring with the Tibetan Parliamentary delegation’s official visitation program, parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Choedak Gyatso paid a courtesy call on Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the governor of Maharashtra on 6th Nov 2022.

Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten greeting Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the governor of Maharashtra.

Greeting the governor, the Tibetan parliamentarians extended their gratitude to India and its people, especially to the governor for his unwavering support to the cause of Tibet. During their meeting, the governor was also apprised on the current critical situation inside Tibet, the aspirations of Tibetans in exile, and the policies adopted by the Central Tibetan Administration.

Parliamentarian Choedak Gyatso presenting a Tibetan ceremonial scarf to Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the governor of Maharashtra.

The delegation also apprised the governor of the existent problems being faced by Tibetan Sweater Sellers at various locations including Parel, Dadar, VT, Grant Road, and others, to which the governor assured his sincerest support.

The parliamentary delegation was accompanied by Jigmey Tsultrim, CRO (Chief Representative Officer) Central Tibetan Administration, South Zone, Bengaluru; Mr.Dhondup Sangpo, TSO (Tibetan Settlement Officer), Norgyeling Tibetan Settlement Office, Gondia Distt and Shri Sandesh Meshram, Regional Convener, CGTC-I (Core Group for Tibetan Cause – India).

Tibetan Parliamentary delegation accompanied by CRO Jigmey Tsultrim, TSO Dhondup Sangpo, and Shri Sandesh Meshram presenting the TPiE souvenir to the governor.

Tibetan Parliamentary delegation apprising the governor on the critical situation of Tibet.

 

 

 

LATEST STORIES

Menu