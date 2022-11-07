Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Choedak Gyatso call on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Mumbai: Concurring with the Tibetan Parliamentary delegation’s official visitation program, parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Choedak Gyatso paid a courtesy call on Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the governor of Maharashtra on 6th Nov 2022.

Greeting the governor, the Tibetan parliamentarians extended their gratitude to India and its people, especially to the governor for his unwavering support to the cause of Tibet. During their meeting, the governor was also apprised on the current critical situation inside Tibet, the aspirations of Tibetans in exile, and the policies adopted by the Central Tibetan Administration.

The delegation also apprised the governor of the existent problems being faced by Tibetan Sweater Sellers at various locations including Parel, Dadar, VT, Grant Road, and others, to which the governor assured his sincerest support.

The parliamentary delegation was accompanied by Jigmey Tsultrim, CRO (Chief Representative Officer) Central Tibetan Administration, South Zone, Bengaluru; Mr.Dhondup Sangpo, TSO (Tibetan Settlement Officer), Norgyeling Tibetan Settlement Office, Gondia Distt and Shri Sandesh Meshram, Regional Convener, CGTC-I (Core Group for Tibetan Cause – India).