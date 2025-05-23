Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Tenzin Jigdal Commence Periodic Visit to West Bengal

Dharamshala: As part of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s official program, parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Tenzin Jigdal began their periodic visit to West Bengal on 21 May 2025, meeting with the Tibetan community in Kurseong and paying their respects at the Sakya Kunga Shedupling monastery under the jurisdiction of the Tibetan Settlement Office of Darjeeling.

The parliamentarians arrived at Bagdogra airport in Siliguri on May 21st, where they were received by Dorjee Rigzin, Chief Representative Officer of the North Zone, and the Settlement Officer of Darjeeling. In the afternoon, they reached Kurseong and were welcomed by the Nyerchen and monks of Sakya Shedupling monastery along with members of the local Tibetan community.

The MPs paid their respects at the monastery and visited the monastery’s school and office before attending a public meeting in the monastery’s courtyard with the scattered Tibetan community of Kurseong. CRO Dorjee Rigzin introduced the two MPs and delivered a welcome address.

During their public addresses, MP Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten spoke about the great deeds of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the evolution of Tibetan democracy, and the functioning of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. MP Tenzin Jigdal addressed the status of the Tibetan cause and emphasized strengthening human resources, education, finance, and other factors that can enhance the power of the Tibetan struggle. The addresses were followed by a question-and-answer session.

The visit concluded with the two MPs being honored with ceremonial scarves by the Chagzoe of the Sakya monastery.