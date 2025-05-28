Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Tenzin Jigdal successfully conclude their official visit to Tibetan communities in West Bengal

Dharamshala: Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Tenzin Jigdal have successfully concluded their official visit to Tibetan communities in West Bengal from 21st to 24th May 2025. On their final day, they met with Tibetan communities in Chitrey, Maney Bhanjyang, Pokhribong, and Pashupati. They also paid their respects at the Kirti Geden Tashi Choeling Monastery and the Bukar Ngedon Chokor Ling Monastery.

After completing their official programs in Kurseong, Sonada Tashiling, and the Darjeeling Tibetan Settlement, the parliamentarians visited the Kirti Geden Tashi Choeling Monastery in Sukhia on the morning of 24th May. They were warmly welcomed by the monastery’s treasurer and local Tibetan community members. During their visit, they addressed a gathering of Tibetan communities from Chitrey, Maney Bhanjyang, Pokhribong, and Pashupati.

The parliamentarians then traveled to the Bukar Ngedon Chokor Ling Monastery in Merik, where they paid their respects and toured the monastery’s school, marking the conclusion of their official visit to West Bengal.