Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Wangdue Dorjee Call on Arunachal Pradesh’s Chairman of Religion and Cultural Affairs, Jamphel Wangdue

Dharamshala: On May 17, 2025, Tibetan Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Wangdue Dorjee paid a courtesy call on Jamphel Wangdue, Chairman of the Department of Religion and Cultural Affairs, Arunachal Pradesh.

During the meeting, the two MPs extended their warm greetings and heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Wangdue for his consistent and unwavering support for the Tibetan cause, as well as for his deep interest in Tibetan religion and culture. They also appealed for his continued support going forward. As a token of appreciation, they presented him with a recently published book authored by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, titled Voice for the Voiceless.

Jamphel Wangdue is a respected figure with profound reverence and devotion for His Holiness the Dalai Lama. A staunch supporter of the Tibetan cause, he has stood in solidarity with the Tibetan people through their struggles and triumphs. His late father, a former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, was also a devoted follower of His Holiness and a genuine advocate for the Tibetan cause.

The meeting was also attended by Rabten Tsering, the Tibetan Settlement Officer of Tenzingang.