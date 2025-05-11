Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Wangdue Dorjee Call Upon MLA Sanbor Shullai of Meghalaya

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, MPs Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Wangdu Dorjee are currently on an official periodic visit to Meghalaya. On 10th May 2025, they met with Shri Sanbor Shullai, Member of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, who is a devoted supporter of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and has been a long-time supporter of the Tibetan cause.

During the meeting, the two parliamentarians greeted the MLA and presented him with a book authored by His Holiness the Dalai Lama titled “Voice for the Voiceless.” They expressed their gratitude to the MLA for his long-standing support of the Tibetan cause, especially for his attention and assistance to the issues and welfare of the local Tibetan residents. They also requested his continued support for the Tibetan cause and assistance to the local Tibetan community.

The meeting was also attended by the Local Tibetan Assembly Chair Ngawang Dhondup, Vice Chair Shinglo Tsering, and Tsering Chophel, the secretary of the Tibetan Settlement Office.