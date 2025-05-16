Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Wangdue Dorjee Conclude Visit to Shillong

Dharamshala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, a delegation consisting of MPs Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Wangdue Dorjee successfully concluded their periodic visit to Shillong in Meghalaya from 8th to 11th May 2025.

On 7th May, 2025, two parliamentarians met in Delhi. On the next day, they departed from Delhi to Guwahati in the morning and arrived at Guwahati Airport in Assam state in the evening. Upon their arrival, they were welcomed by Tenzin Choephel, the secretary of the Shillong Tibetan Settlement Office.

After traveling for more than an hour from the airport, they arrived at the guesthouse arranged by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs for important visitors. At 5:30 PM, they held a question and answer session with local Indian Tibet supporters. During this session, the two MPs briefed the Tibet supporters about the current situation of the Central Tibetan Administration, the importance of the Yarlung Tsangpo (Brahmaputra) and other rivers originating from Tibet for India and Asia, how resolving the Sino-Tibetan conflict would benefit India, as well as international support for Tibet and the current direction of the Tibet movement. They answered questions and shared their opinions.

On 9th May, they visited the local branch of the Men-Tsee-Khang (Tibetan Medical and Astro Institute). They were welcomed by the physician and staff, toured the facility, and spent over 30 minutes discussing the current status and future direction of the medical center with the physicians and staff before returning to their guesthouse.

In the afternoon, they arrived at the venue arranged by the Shillong Tibetan Settlement Office, where they were welcomed by the abbot and treasurer of the local Tibetan monastery Gaden Choeling, the chair and vice-chair of the Local Tibetan Assembly(LTA) along with members, the chairman of the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement, the school principal, the chairman of the local election commission, the president of the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress, the president of the Regional Tibetan Women’s Association, and community leaders.

In the evening, the two MPs met with Shri Alexander Laloo Hek, Minister of four departments in the Meghalaya State Government of Northeast India. During this meeting, they presented him with a book authored by His Holiness the Dalai Lama titled “Voice for the Voiceless” and requested his continued support for the Tibet issue. They also participated in a question and answer session about Tibet with various media outlets, including the state’s Doordarshan television station.

On May 10, they visited the local school and gave speeches to teachers, students, and parents. This was followed by visits to Gaden Choeling Monastery, where they were welcomed by the abbot and monks. After paying respects at the temple, they had tea with the treasurer and discussed monastery-related matters.

In the afternoon, they visited the Tibetan Settlement Office. In the evening, they met with Shri Sanbor Shullai, Member of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, who is a devoted supporter of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and has long supported the Tibet cause. They presented him with the book “Voice for the Voiceless” authored by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, and thanked him for his longstanding support for Tibet and particularly for his assistance to the local Tibetan community. They requested his continued support for the Tibet issue and assistance to the local Tibetan community.

On 11th May, they visited the offices of the Local Tibetan Assembly and the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement Committee. Thereafter, they gave a speech to the local community and answered questions from the public. In the afternoon, local organizations hosted a lunch for the two visiting MPs. In the evening, they departed with Tenzin Choephel, the secretary of the Shillong TSO, and arrived in Guwahati at 6:00 PM.