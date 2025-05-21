Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Wangdue Dorjee successfully conclude official visit to Northeast India

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, a delegation consisting of MPs Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Wangdue Dorjee successfully concluded their official periodic visit to Northeast India.

After concluding their visit to Guwahati, Shillong, and Tenzingang, the MPs visited Bomdila, Gacham, Mon Tawang, and Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh during which they paid courtesy calls on state leaders and met with Tibetan community.

On 13th May, they departed to Bomdila, arriving there in the evening. The Bomdila’s coordinator and the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement (BRDL) members welcomed them and organized a public meeting at the coordinator’s office with Bomdila residents and nearby Dirang Tibetan community. They delivered speeches on various topics, collected opinions on local issues, and after concluding the public meeting, held a meeting with local dignitaries to gather detailed feedback on the local situation. Afterward, they visited the BRDL’s hall, Guru Monastery, the local Men-Tsee-Khang (Tibetan Medical and Astrological Institute), and Gontse Gaden Rabgye Ling Monastic Institute.

On 14th May, they left Bomdila with the Tibetan Settlement Officer, traveling via Sela Pass to Mon Tawang. In the afternoon, they visited Mon Palpung Jangchup Choekhor Ling Monastery where Choeje Lama Nyima Tashi welcomed them. They then visited Marpa Choekyi Lodroe School before arriving in Mon Tawang in the evening, where they were welcomed by regional BRDL members.

On 15th May, the Tibetan Settlement Officer, BRDL members, and the two parliamentarians visited Tawang Gaden Namgyal Lhatse Monastery. The monastery’s abbot and chagzoe welcomed them, showing them the assembly hall, exhibition hall, and office while explaining the monastery’s history and current situation, and presenting mementos. Thereafter, they visited Sera Jey’s branch monastery, Sera Jey Jamyang Choeling, where the abbot, chagzoe, and teachers welcomed them, showed them around, and explained the monastery’s general situation and particularly the study programs for monks. They also visited Orgyen Ling, the birthplace of the 6th Dalai Lama Tsangyang Gyatso.

On 16th May, Arunachal Pradesh State Assembly Member Namgyal Tsering organized breakfast at his residence where they discussed Tibetan issues. Thereafter, they held a public meeting at the BRDL’s hall in Mon Tawang, attended by the Tenzingang TSO, Bomdila settlement’s BRDL president and executive members, and the public. MP Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende spoke about His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s noble deeds and the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s development and functions. MP Wangdu Dorjee spoke about the current critical situation inside Tibet and international political developments, followed by answering questions from the public.

In the afternoon, MP Wangdu Dorjee gave an interview to “East Today” news channel about the critical situation in Tibet. At 3:30 PM, both parliamentarians met with Arunachal Pradesh’s Religious Affairs Director Jamphel Wangdu to report on their official visit program and discuss general issues.

On 17th May, they visited the Indo-Tibetan border area. After completing their programs in Tawang, they departed in the morning for Dirang on the next day. At 10:00 AM, they visited Mon Jonang Tashi Chothang Monastery, where they were welcomed by the managing Geshe and staff. At 11:30 AM, they arrived in Dirang where a monk of Dukhor Lhakhang (Kalachakra Temple) and locals welcomed them for a visit to the temple. At 12:30 PM, they visited Dirang Thupten Choeling Monastery.

At 2:00 PM, they visited the newly constructed 108 stupas at Mandala Gang. At 3:30 PM, they visited Thupten Do-Ngag Osel Dargye Ling Monastery founded by Kyabje Drubwang Pema Norbu Rinpoche, where the chagzoe and two teachers welcomed them. At 4:30 PM, they arrived at Mon Phudung Dhora Chenrezig Monastery.

In the evening of 19th May, they departed from Mon Phudung for Tenzingang, arriving at 9:00 AM. On 20th May, they arrived at Guwahati airport and departed for Delhi from there, thus concluding their visit.