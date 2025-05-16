Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Wangdue Dorjee Successfully Conclude Official Visit to Tenzingang Tibetan Settlement

Dharamshala: Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Wangdue Dorjee have successfully concluded their two-day official visit to the Tenzingang Tibetan Settlement in Arunachal Pradesh, from May 12 to 13, 2025.

After completing their first leg of visits in Shillong, the delegation, accompanied by the Settlement Officer of Tenzingang, departed to Tenzingang Tibetan Settlement from Guwahati at 6:00 AM on May 12. Upon their arrival in the settlement that afternoon, they were warmly received by the chairman of the Local Tibetan Assembly, the President of the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement, the treasurer of the Gyuto Monastery, the school principal, the Secretary of the Tibetan Cooperative Society, and other community leaders.

In the afternoon, they visited the Tibetan Settlement Office, the Tibetan Cooperative Society, and the Community Health Center. They also toured Sambhota Tibetan Middle School, where they held discussions with the principal on the importance of Tibetan religion and culture, as well as the roles and responsibilities of teachers and students’ learning methods. This visit included inspections of both the classrooms and the students’ dormitory rooms.

At 8:00 AM on May 13, the delegation paid their respects to the Gyuto Monastery, where they were welcomed by the heads of the monastery and held a breakfast meeting with them. Following this, they conducted a public meeting during which Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende spoke about the achievements of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the evolution of Tibetan democracy, and the functions of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. Parliamentarian Wangdue Dorjee addressed the critical situation in Tibet and the current political stance of the international community toward China, particularly concerning Tibet and its global recognition. The meeting concluded with a question-and-answer session. In the afternoon, they held a closed-door meeting with community leaders to discuss the welfare of the Tibetans living there. They then left for Bomdila, accompanied by the Settlement Officer.