Parliamentarians Geshe Ngawa Gangri and Tsering Yangchen Conclude Periodic Visit to Dharamshala and Surrounding Areas

Dharamshala: As part of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s periodic visitation program, Parliamentarians Geshe Ngawa Gangri and Tsering Yangchen successfully concluded their periodic visit to Tibetan communities in Dharamshala and nearby areas under the jurisdiction of the Dharamshala Settlement Office. The visit took place from 14 to 19 July 2025.

Following their visit to Phuntsokling in Dalhousie and Trilokpur, the delegation proceeded to Gopalpur and Sarah, where they met with students, teachers, and staff at the TCV School in Gopalpur and the College for Higher Tibetan Studies in Sarah.

On 16 July, the parliamentarians visited Upper TCV, McLeod Ganj and the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA).

The next day, on 17 July, they visited several institutions including Gangkyi Petoen School, Men-Tse-Khang, Sambhota Main Office, Sherap Gatsel Lobling School, Petoen School and Administrative Training Centre, Norbulingka Institute, and Dolmaling Nunnery.

Finally, on 19 July, they concluded their visit with stops at Chamunda, Shugseb, Jamyang Choeling, and Gaden Choeling nunneries.

