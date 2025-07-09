Parliamentarians Geshe Ngawa Gangri and Tsering Yangchen to Visit Dharamshala and Nearby Area

Dharasmhala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, a delegation consisting of Parliamentarians Geshe Ngawa Gangri and Tsering Yangchen are scheduled to visit Tibetan communities in Dharamshala and around it, as well as Tibetans in Gopalpur, Chamunda, and Dalhousie from 12-19 July 2025.

On July 12, the Parliamentarian will depart to Phuntsokling Dalhousie and will have engagement there on the same day and on the next day. On July 14, they will leave for Gopalpur and have programs in Gopalpur and Sarah on the next day. On July 16, they will be visiting Upper TCV, Forsyth Ganj, Mcleod Ganj, and Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA).

On July 17, the MPs will visit Gangkyi Petoen School, Men-Tse-Khang, Sambhota Office, Sherap Gatsel Lobling, Petoen School and Administrative Training Centre, as well as Norbulingka Institute, Dolmaling Nunnery, Gyuto Monastery, and Chamunda on June 18.