Parliamentarians Geshe Ngawa Gangri and Tsering Yangchen Visit Dalhousie and Trilokpur

Dharamshala : As part of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s official program, Parliamentarians Geshe Ngawa Gangri and Tsering Yangchen continued their visitation schedule in Dalhousie with a closed-door meeting on July 13, 2025. They met with Phurbu Dorjee, Chair of the Local Tibetan Assembly (LTA); Kelsang Tenzin, Settlement Officer of Dalhousie Phuntsokling; and other local leaders.

Following the meeting, the delegation visited various key facilities, including the settlement office, factory office, and handicraft centre, where they inspected products from different sections. The MPs commended the dedication of the staff and encouraged their continued contributions.

The lawmakers also visited the Local Tibetan Assembly hall and the settlement’s healthcare centre, where they reviewed operations and expressed appreciation for the valuable service and commitment of the staff. Their program further included a visit to the primary school, where they toured classrooms, administrative offices, hostels, and other facilities. Later in the evening, the MPs held a meeting with Counselor Vikram.

On July 14, the MPs departed from Dalhousie and en route met with Smt. Asha Kumari, former Education Minister of Himachal Pradesh. During the meeting, the MPs expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Government and people of India for their unwavering support for Tibet and the Tibetan people. They updated the former minister on the critical situation inside Tibet and the challenges faced by Tibetans in the region. In particular, they thanked her for her longstanding support to the local Tibetan community and appealed for her continued assistance. As a token of appreciation, they presented her with a copy of The Voice for the Voiceless by His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

In the afternoon, the delegation arrived at Karma Dubgyue Dhargyaling Nunnery in Trilokpur, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Dharamshala Settlement Office. They were warmly received by Tibetan Settlement Officer Kunchok Migmar. At the nunnery, the MPs paid their respects and held discussions with Khen Rinpoche and senior nuns on pressing issues concerning the institution and broader community.

Subsequently, the MPs visited Shalu Monastery, located approximately 2 kilometers from the nunnery, where they were welcomed with traditional Tibetan ceremonial scarves by senior monks. After touring the monastery’s main prayer hall, discussions were held at the monastery office regarding local development and the challenges faced by the monastic community.

The MPs will continue their visitation program in other areas under the jurisdiction of the Dharamshala Tibetan Settlement Office.