Parliamentarians Juchen Kunchok Chodon and Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam to visit Srinagar and Ladakh

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s periodical visitation program to Tibetan settlements and scattered communities, parliamentarians Juchen Kunchok Chodon and Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam are scheduled to visit Tibetan communities in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir and various regions of Ladakh, including Kargil, Leh, Dhurduk, Nubra, Jangthang, Zanskar, Nubma, Kakshung, Samedh, Sumdoe, Makyu, Chumur, Hanley, and Goeyul from 24 September to 7 October 2025.

The MPs will leave from Dharamshala to Srinagar on 24 September, and have program there on the next day. Followed by programs in Kargil on 26 September and in Dhurduk, Zanskar, and Nubra from 27-28 September. They will visit Nubma, Jangthang Kakshung, Hanley for the next two days. This will be followed by visit to Makyu on 1 October and to Samedh, Sumdoe, Chumur, and Goeyul from 2-3 October. They will have more programs in Leh from 4-5 October and leave from Leh to Delhi on 6 October and to Dharamshala on 7 October.