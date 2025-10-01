Parliamentarians Juchen Kunchok Chodon and Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam Visit Numa in Jangthang Area

Dharamshala, 28 September 2025: As part of the official program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Juchen Kunchok Chodon and Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam visited the Tibetan community in Numa, located in the Jangthang region.

The two Members of Parliament (MPs) departed from Choglamsar and were warmly received by local Tibetans upon their arrival at Wangshi and Konron. En route, they visited the 108 historic stupas situated along the roadside, an important site of historical and cultural significance.

Upon reaching Mahe, the MPs were welcomed by the Drubpon of Karma Thubten Choekhor Ling, commonly known as Mahe Monastery. They toured both the old monastery and its newly constructed buildings before continuing their journey.

When they arrived at the village of Numa, they were received by members of the Local Tibetan Assembly, the president of the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement, local leader, and the president of the Regional Tibetan Women’s Association.

Following their arrival, the Chief Representative Officer (CRO) formally introduced the two MPs. The Chair of the Local Tibetan Assembly then provided an overview of the local Tibetan population, their living conditions, and the challenges they face. The Numa area is home to 31 Tibetan households, with a total population of 217 people.

During the meeting, the MPs spoke on the importance of preserving both agricultural and nomadic lifestyles, core elements of Tibetan heritage. They commended the community for maintaining the unique nomadic way of life and encouraged its continuation. They also emphasized the importance of respecting local laws and traditions. The MPs explained the purpose of their visit and engaged in a discussion with the residents, listening to their concerns and exchanging views on the challenges faced by the community.

In the afternoon, the MPs visited the Tibetan Children’s Village (TCV) Primary School in Numa, where they were welcomed at the main gate by the school administrator. The school currently runs classes from kindergarten to grade three, with a total of 62 students. The youngest student is 3 years old and the oldest is 11. The school has five teachers and three additional staff members, making a total of eight educators and staff.

During their visit, the MPs toured the school’s classrooms, library, dormitories,and surrounding facilities. In the evening, they visited several households in the village to better understand the residents’ living conditions and any challenges they face.