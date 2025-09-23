Parliamentarians Juchen Kunchok Chodon and Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam Visit Srinagar

Dharamshala: As part of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s program, a delegation comprising Parliamentarians Juchen Kunchok Chodon and Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam began their periodic visitation tour to Srinagar.

Upon their arrival at the airport in Srinagar, the MPs were warmly received by Hidayat Ullah Butt, coordinator of the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress and driver. On 25 September 2025, received by Tibetan Muslim Cochi, they left for Tibetan Public School from their guest house. Upon their arrival at the Tibetan Public School in Srinagar, the MPs were warmly welcomed by Hidayat Ullah Butt, coordinator of the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress; Abdul Rehman Nawajoo, President of the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress and school administrator; Irfan Qazi, school secretary; along with several members of the Tibetan Muslim community. The parliamentarians were presented with His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s recent book, Voice for the Voiceless, along with souvenirs from the Tibetan Parliament.

During their meeting with the school principal, the parliamentarians expressed deep appreciation for her dedicated service over the past fifteen years, both as a teacher and as the principal, acknowledging her commitment to providing modern education and care for Tibetan Muslim children. They encouraged her to continue his invaluable role into the future.

While touring the school facilities, the MPs visited the library, where they took note of a prominently displayed book titled Tibet’s Independence. They also visited the computer lab, administrative offices, and other departments, and attended a sports competition for approximately half an hour. Throughout their visit, they inquired about the overall functioning of the school and discussed the circumstances and welfare of the Tibetan Muslim community.

Later, the MPs held a closed-door meeting with the school’s administrators and community representatives to discuss the specific challenges faced by Tibetan Muslims.

In the afternoon, the delegation visited an ancient Buddhist monastery of historical significance in Srinagar, followed by a visit to the local Tibetan Muslim settlement. They met with a Tibetan Muslim family, who extended a warm welcome and generous hospitality. The parliamentarians also visited the Tibetan Muslim mosque, where they held discussions with local community members regarding their living conditions and concerns.