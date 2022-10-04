Parliamentarians Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam and Lobsang Gyatso Sither call on MLA Shri. K. Mahadeva

Bylakuppee: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Parliamentarians Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam and Lobsang Gyatso Sither met with the Tibetan residents of Kerala and visited the Men-Tsee-Khang branch clinic in Kochi. They visited schools, monasteries, and offices in Dikyi Larsoe and met with the residents there. The parliamentarians also paid a courtesy call on Shri. K. Mahadeva, Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

After concluding their official visit to Chennai, Auroville, and Pondicherry, the parliamentarians departed for Kerala on the 29th of September and they were received by Ngawang Choedon, the local coordinator, on reaching there. Later that day, the parliamentarians paid a visit to the Tibetan market and interacted with the Tibetans doing business there. The parliamentarians recorded the grievances and concerns of the public after their public talk and Q&A session.

On the 30th of September, the parliamentarians visited the Men-Tsee-Khang branch clinic established in Kochi and met with its doctor and staff.

The parliamentarians were received by Dikyi Larsoe Settlement Officer Chemi Dorjee at Mysore, they then proceeded to visit Dikyi Larsoe Tibetan Settlement in Bylakuppee. On 1st October 2022, the parliamentarians paid their visit to Phodrang, followed by visits to Drikung Kagyu Thupten Shedub Jangchupling monastery, Pema Sang Ngag Choekhor, and Tashi Lhunpo monastery. The parliamentarians also had an audience with Ven. Zeekyab Rinpoche, the abbot of Tashi Lhunpo monastery.

The parliamentarians also visited Sambhota Tibetan School and spoke on the significance of education to the students and teachers there. The Indo-Tibetan Friendship Association hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting Tibetan parliamentarians, including parliamentarians Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen and Wangdue Dorjee who were visiting Lugsam Tibetan Settlement. They had intensive deliberation on issues related to Tibet and Tibetans during the dinner.

On 2nd October, the parliamentarians addressed the general public of Dikyi Larsoe wherein parliamentarian Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam spoke on the great accomplishments of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, policies imposed by the Chinese government on Tibetans inside of Tibet, and the resolutions adopted at the fourth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. While parliamentarian Lobsang Gyatso Sither spoke on the status of Tibet’s issue on the international platform and answered questions asked by the public. In the afternoon of the same day, they spoke on the above-mentioned topics to the general public of the Chakur settlement.

The parliamentarians then paid a courtesy call on Shri. K. Mahadeva, Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, presented him with a thangka (painting) of Buddha.

On 3rd October, the parliamentarians visited the cooperative society office, Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement office, camp office, Dairy production office, kinder garden, Tso Jhe hospital, and others in Dikyi Larsoe. The Settlement Office and Tibetan Cooperative society jointly hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting parliamentarians and they were presented with thangka of White Tara.