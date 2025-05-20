Parliamentarians Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen and Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar Visit Sharkhumbu in Nepal

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, a delegation of Tibetan parliament consisting of Parliament members Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen and Lhagyari Namgyal Dolka visited Tibetan community in Sharkhumbu region of Nepal.

On 5th May 2025, Tibetan Parliament members arrived in Nepal. On 6th May, they held meetings and planned programs with the Nepal Office of Tibet representative and relevant officials. On 7th May, the Nepal Office of Tibet Representative Tsepri Lopan Tulku Ngawang Chokdup and Sha-wa-ra’s secretary Dorje Tsewang travelled to Sharkhumbu Delek Ling settlement.

On the morning of 8th May, they met with local Sharkhumbu officials to thank them for their assistance to Tibetans, particularly to local Tibetan settlements and monasteries, and requested continued support while presenting ceremonial scarves and mementos.

Upon arrival at Sharkhumbu Delek Ling settlement, they were welcomed by local coordinators and residents with ceremonial scarves. Afterward, they convened a meeting in the community hall with approximately twenty attendees where the Office of Tibet representative gave a welcome address, followed by speeches from the two parliament members. They addressed questions from Tibetans regarding documentation difficulties and collected feedback.

They subsequently visited local school, Guru Lhakhang, and other institutions. In the afternoon, they visited Thubten Choling Monastery of His Eminence Trulshik Rinpoche. Upon arrival at the monastery, they were welcomed by the monastery’s Chagzoe and officials.

On the morning of 9th May, they toured the monastery and met with the young reincarnation of Trulshik Rinpoche, followed by discussions with the monastery’s leaders and officials. They expressed gratitude for the monastery’s ongoing contributions to religious and political causes, particularly their significant prayers for the long life of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. After addressing questions and concerns from officials and taking notes, they successfully concluded their tour of the Sharkhumbu region.



