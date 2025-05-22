Parliamentarians Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen and Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar Visit Yanglesho in Nepal

Dharamshala: As per the program of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, a delegation consisting of parliamentarians Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen and Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar continued their periodic visit to Nepal. After completing their visits to Sharkhum Delekling and Rasuwa Gegayling, the MPs accompanied by representative of the Office of Tibet and Tibetan Settlement Officer Tashi Dorjee of Gyal-Phag visited Yanglesho on 11th May.

They were received by coordinator Butruk Nyima and staff from Drubtob Monastery. In the evening, they visited and inspected about ten non-sectarian monasteries in Lesho, gave talks, and provided explanations and answers to questions and doubts that were raised.

In the afternoon, they visited Rongshar Chuwar Ganden Drophenling to view the display of sacred items for the memorial service of the Jetsun Milarepa, and toured the site. After the two parliamentarians completed their visit to Sharkhum Delekling and Rasuwa Gegayling settlements, on 15th, 16th, and 17th May, they toured monasteries and schools within the jurisdiction of Choejor TSO, gave talks, and listened carefully to various matters that were presented.

Similarly, they held meetings with representatives from both government and non-government organizations, gave talks, and provided explanations and answers to their questions and doubts. On 18th May, after all the programs were successfully completed, the two parliamentarians returned to their respective places.