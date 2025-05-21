Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong Conclude Visit to Manang Nyeshang in Nepal

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliament members Tenpa Yarphel and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong, after successfully completing their programs in the Pokhara region of Nepal on 14 May 2025, departed for Manang or Nyeshang region in Nepal along with Tashiling Settlement Officer Tenzin Palden. They arrived in the Manang region in the afternoon of 15th May.

On the morning of 16th May, the two parliamentarians visited Jetsun Milarepa’s meditation cave, the sacred spring, and the local monastery for prayers and tours. Afterward, they visited Lhophelling Boarding School where they were warmly welcomed by the school headmaster, staff, students, and local dignitaries including the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement President and members, as well as community members who presented ceremonial scarves and traditional offerings. They toured the classrooms, library, playground, and the site of the new community hall construction project.

In the afternoon, chaired by the Tibetan settlement officer, a public meeting was convened with the BRDL president and members, regional coordinator, school headmaster, teachers, and other local dignitaries in attendance. During this meeting, both parliamentarians addressed the local community, conducted a Q&A session to learn about public opinions and grievances, and provided necessary clarifications. Afterward, the settlement officer made clarifications to the public, and the school headmaster delivered a thank-you speech, concluding the public meeting. The Lhophelling Boarding School students, dressed in traditional Tibetan attire, performed various Tibetan dances, successfully concluding all programs in the Manang region.

On 19th May, they met with the Secretary General of the Snow Lion Foundation of Nepal, Tsering Topgyal, and the Secretary of the Tibet Office in Nepal, Karma Gyaltsen, in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu. They had extensive discussions on finding solutions to various grievances raised by people from Pokhara settlements, LoTserog Namgyaling, and Dothang Norzinling, thus successfully completing their official regional visit to Nepal.