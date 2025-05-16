Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong Visit Dothang Norzinling in Nepal

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, a delegation comprising MP Tenpa Yarphel and MP Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong visited Dothang Norzinling in Nepal.

On 7th May 2025, the MPs accompanied by Tibetan Settlement Officer Tashi Tseten of Pokhara Tashi Palkyil reached Dothang Norzinling in Nepal. Upon their arrival, the MPs were received by the President and members of the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement (BRDL), the regional coordinator, local staff, and members of the public.

On 8th May, a public meeting was held where the lawmakers spoke on the noble contributions of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the current critical situation in Tibet, the Tibetan issue on the global stage, and important matters from the 9th session of the Parliament, including legislative procedures. A Q&A session followed to respond to public concerns and queries.

They also visited settlement’s monastery, homes, and farms.